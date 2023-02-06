Extortion Alert

Authorities are reminding social media users to be on guard against scammers after a couple of KWU students were approached online for sexually explicit pictures.

Police say the students were friended and then asked to send the photos. A short time later the scammer told them both that the pictures would be distributed for all to see if they did not send them money.

One of the victims sent nearly $4,000 to the scammer while the other sent $50 before contacting police.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the two incidents are unrelated.