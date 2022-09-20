Extended Hospital Access For Visitors, Patients

Salina Regional Health Center is making a change to better accommodate patients and visitors.

According to the hospital, the main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the Main Entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.

Patients also can now pay their bill in person at Salina Regional’s Operational Services Building located at 333 S. Fourth Street (former Salina Journal building) instead of having to go to the hospital’s Registration department. The Operational Services Building will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will still be required for all who enter the hospital’s facilities following state and federal COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare facilities.

Hospital inpatients will still only be allowed to have two visitors at the same time. Visitors can alternate in and out of the facility throughout the day.

Visitors experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other cold of flu symptoms should not visit