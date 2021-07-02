Explosive Weekend Lottery Jackpots

Lottery players are getting fired up for chance to win millions over the Independence Day weekend.

According to the Kansas Lottery, The celebrations start Friday night with Mega Millions, which will see an estimated $72 million jackpot, with a cash option of $50.2 million.

The fun continues with three games holding drawings Saturday. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $101 million, with a cash option of $71.3 million. And for the extra patriotic, Lotto America will have an estimated jackpot of $7.74 million, with a cash option of $5.46 million, after the jackpot has rolled since December 2020.

If a Kansas-only game is more your style, grab a Super Kansas Cash ticket for Saturday night’s drawing! The drawing will see a jackpot of $375,000 after it has continued to roll since early May.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.