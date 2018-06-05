Exploring Downtown Redevelopment through Art

The Salina Art Center and Salina Parks and Recreation kick off Summer Art Tuesday, June 12. Summer Art offers 44 classes for persons 4 – 104+ years old. Inspired by the Salina downtown redevelopment project, in each class participants and artists will explore the energy and ideas that create a fun, thriving downtown. There is still time to register for individual classes at www.SalinaParks.com or by calling Salina Art Center, 785-827-1431.

“Skylines” kicks off the 2018 Summer Art program. Children age 4-6 years, led by teaching artist Shelly Grandy, will be inspired by downtown buildings to create city skylines. Students will explore art techniques as they create their own works of art and learn about colors and shapes. Students gain confidence as they have fun, practice art and make new friends. “Skylines” is offered June 12-15, 1 hour each day at Salina Art Center. Three class times are available.

Additional classes launching the season on June 12-15 include “Downtown Lights” for children 1st through 5th grade, “World of Textures” for children 11-14 years, “City By Sunset” for young people age 14-19, and June 19-22, “Batik” for those 16 and up.

Each week brings instruction from teaching artists, new classes, topics and techniques for all ages, including: painting, sculpting, printmaking, stitching & fiber arts, tooling, podcasting, clay, inflatables, and much more. A full list of classes can be picked up at Salina Art Center or the Salina Parks & Recreation department.

Salina Art Center members receive a $5.00 discount on all classes.