National Weather Service officials are confirming that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Authorities say the twister in Wabaunsee generated winds of up to 115 mph. The Shawnee County tornado – which came down near Rossville – reportedly packed slightly more powerful winds.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

However, both twisters damaged trees, outbuildings and at least one area home.