Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 68 °

Expensive Car Missing From Business

KSAL StaffJuly 13, 2022

A car valued at a reported $60,000 is missing from a Salina business.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that employees at Long McArthur Ford notified police this week that a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was missing from its lot.

The employees told officers they believed it went missing on July 1, and they are checking their other properties to try to find it.

The Camaro, which has a Mr. Norm’s trim kit, has signature badges on its front and rear. Forrester confirmed the $60,000 valuation was correct from the report.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Expensive Car Missing From Business

A car valued at a reported $60,000 is missing from a Salina business. Police Capt. Paul Forrester...

July 13, 2022 Comments

Queens and Clydesdales Coming to Ab...

Top News

July 13, 2022

Stolen Motorcycle

Kansas News

July 13, 2022

Three Arrested in Shooting of Teena...

Kansas News

July 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Expensive Car Missing Fro...
July 13, 2022Comments
Stolen Motorcycle
July 13, 2022Comments
Three Arrested in Shootin...
July 13, 2022Comments
Roar Pour: Victor E. Bour...
July 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra