Expensive Car Missing From Business

A car valued at a reported $60,000 is missing from a Salina business.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that employees at Long McArthur Ford notified police this week that a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was missing from its lot.

The employees told officers they believed it went missing on July 1, and they are checking their other properties to try to find it.

The Camaro, which has a Mr. Norm’s trim kit, has signature badges on its front and rear. Forrester confirmed the $60,000 valuation was correct from the report.