Expanded Salina Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerJuly 3, 2021

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,438 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

