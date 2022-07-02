Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 67 °

Expanded Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerJuly 2, 2022

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list is online now. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,588 criminals have been caught, and 444 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Spectacular Salina Skyfire Show Pla...

Area residents and visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, pop-up tents, yard-games and...

July 2, 2022 Comments

Pets And Fireworks Don’t Mix

Kansas News

July 2, 2022

All Should Avoid Harmful Algae Bloo...

Kansas News

July 2, 2022

Authorities Stress Fireworks Safety

Top News

July 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pets And Fireworks Don...
July 2, 2022Comments
All Should Avoid Harmful ...
July 2, 2022Comments
Expanded Most Wanted Onli...
July 2, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
July 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra