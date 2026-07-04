Expanded Most Wanted Online

The new July list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The July list went online Saturday morning. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 4,002 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted