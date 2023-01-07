Salina, KS

Expanded Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2023

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

The December most wanted list generated a half-dozen arrests and two crime stoppers rewards were paid out.

Those on the new January list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated escape from custody, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes including selling heroin, burglary, and theft.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,646 criminals have been caught, and 448 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina's Most Wanted

