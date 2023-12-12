Exotic Animal Farm Hosting Holiday Event

A Christmas Market and Winter Festival event set against the backdrop of a South Central Kansas exotic animal farm is planned for this weekend.
Everyone in the area is invited to Hedrick’s Exotic Animal Farm, located on Kansas Highway 96 just west of Hutchinson on the ay to Nickerson, on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
According to the organization, this unique holiday celebration combines the charm of a Christmas market with the excitement of a winter festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with exotic animals, shop
from a variety of local vendors, and soak in the holiday spirit throughout Hedrick’s Bed & Breakfast.
Admission is free. Camel & Pony Rides for $5, donations accepted for Nickerson High SchoolChristmas Carolers
and Nickerson High School Photographers.
_ _ _
Attractions and Vendors Include:
- Exotic Animal Encounters – Get up close and personal with fascinating exotic animals, such as camels, zebras, kangaroos and more.
- Local Artisans and Craft Vendors – Discover unique and handcrafted gifts for your loved ones, ranging from jewelry and artwork to festive holiday decorations.
- Santa and Reindeer – Meet Santa and see his reindeer get ready for their big night.
- Live Nativity – Our animals have been seen in some of the largest nativities in the country –
now see them right here in Kansas.
- Holiday Photo Booth – Come get that perfect holiday photo at Hedrick’s Holiday Photo Booth.
- Festive Food and Beverages – Indulge in the holiday spirit at Santa’s Snack Shop, where you can grab a snack and warm festive beverages.
- Live Entertainment – The Nickerson High School Choir will be Christmas Caroling all day around the farm.
- Camel & Pony Rides – Camel rides for all, Pony rides for the little ones (60 lb weight limit) $5