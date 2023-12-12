Exotic Animal Farm Hosting Holiday Event

A Christmas Market and Winter Festival event set against the backdrop of a South Central Kansas exotic animal farm is planned for this weekend.

Everyone in the area is invited to Hedrick’s Exotic Animal Farm, located on Kansas Highway 96 just west of Hutchinson on the ay to Nickerson, on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

According to the organization, this unique holiday celebration combines the charm of a Christmas market with the excitement of a winter festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with exotic animals, shop

from a variety of local vendors, and soak in the holiday spirit throughout Hedrick’s Bed & Breakfast.

Admission is free. Camel & Pony Rides for $5, donations accepted for Nickerson High SchoolChristmas Carolers

and Nickerson High School Photographers.

Attractions and Vendors Include: