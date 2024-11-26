Exline Supporting Salina Tech’s New Industrial Maintenance and Automation Building

A generous donation from Exline Inc. is securing naming rights for one of the classrooms in Salina Area Technical College’s state-of-the-art Industrial Maintenance and Automation (IMA) Building.

According to the school, the new IMA Building will provide cutting-edge facilities for hands-on learning. Exline Inc.’s support underscores its commitment to workforce development and the advancement of technical education in the Salina region.

Exline Inc., a leader in industrial repair and maintenance solutions with over 150 years of business heritage, views this partnership as a natural extension of its mission.

“Our company is guided by the principle of continuous improvement and adaptation while staying true to the values that have defined us for generations. These values were shaped in part by the many talented students from Salina Tech whom we have had the privilege of employing,” said Will Exline. “Supporting the IMA Building is an exciting opportunity for us to give back to the community and invest in the next generation of talent in the Salina area.”

The new IMA building will house a large shop, classrooms, an auditorium, and offices designed to meet Kansas’s growing demand for skilled industrial maintenance and automation professionals. As a further incentive, Kansas taxpayers can receive a state income tax credit of up to 60% for donations to Salina Tech.

“We are grateful for Exline Inc.’s generous support and commitment to the future of technical education,” said Greg Nichols president of Salina Area Technical College. “Their naming of one of the new classrooms is a testament to their belief in the power of education to drive industry innovation. Opportunities like naming the Industrial Maintenance and Automation Building or its key spaces not only recognize donors’ generosity but also create lasting legacies that shape the future of our community. With tax credit options and donor levels starting as low as $500, there’s a meaningful way for everyone to contribute to this transformative project.”