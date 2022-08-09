Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 66 °

Exline Recognized For Safety Commitment

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2022

A Salina company has been recognized for its efforts to keep its employees safe and healthy.

Exline Inc. earned SHARP recognition through work with the Kansas Department of Labor and OSHA’s On-site Consultation Program.

According to the company, Exline members were presented with a flag and plaque at a company wide ceremony in Salina after an inspection process that took more than a year.

The SHARP – Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program recognizes small business employers who have used OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program services and operate exemplary safety and health programs. Acceptance of worksites into SHARP from OSHA is an achievement of status as a model for worksite safety and health.

OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program is the agency’s primary program for providing small business owners no-cost consultation services to address hazards and improve workplace safety and health without fear of citations or monetary penalties.

These programs are funded by OSHA and run by state grantees that are knowledgeable about the needs of the small businesses they serve.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Exline Recognized For Safety Commit...

A Salina company has been recognized for its efforts to keep its employees safe and healthy. Exline...

August 9, 2022 Comments

Bicycle Rider Hit by Semi

Kansas News

August 9, 2022

Fall Youth Bus Pass Program Renewed

Kansas News

August 8, 2022

KWU Readies For New School Year

Top News

August 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bicycle Rider Hit by Semi
August 9, 2022Comments
Fall Youth Bus Pass Progr...
August 8, 2022Comments
Buffalo Kills Man, Injure...
August 8, 2022Comments
Criminal Threats
August 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra