Exline Recognized For Safety Commitment

A Salina company has been recognized for its efforts to keep its employees safe and healthy.

Exline Inc. earned SHARP recognition through work with the Kansas Department of Labor and OSHA’s On-site Consultation Program.

According to the company, Exline members were presented with a flag and plaque at a company wide ceremony in Salina after an inspection process that took more than a year.

The SHARP – Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program recognizes small business employers who have used OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program services and operate exemplary safety and health programs. Acceptance of worksites into SHARP from OSHA is an achievement of status as a model for worksite safety and health.

OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program is the agency’s primary program for providing small business owners no-cost consultation services to address hazards and improve workplace safety and health without fear of citations or monetary penalties.

These programs are funded by OSHA and run by state grantees that are knowledgeable about the needs of the small businesses they serve.