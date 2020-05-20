Salina, KS

Exide Enters Into Bankruptcy

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2020
Battery maker Exide Technologies is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it attempts to restructure its U.S. business.

According to Exide, to further advance ongoing discussions with potential buyers, the company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

To ensure a smooth transition into Chapter 11, the Company filed a series of customary motions seeking to uphold its commitments to its employees, customers, and other stakeholders during the process. These “first day” motions include requests to continue to pay wages and provide benefits to employees in the normal course and otherwise operate the business as usual to facilitate the continued manufacturing and delivery of product to customers, without interruption. The Company is also filing a motion to initiate a competitive bidding process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, designed to achieve the highest or otherwise best offers

Exide Technologies makes batteries for vehicles and also provides stored electrical energy services for industrial applications.

Headquartered in MiltonGeorgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 8,000 employees.

Exide is one of the largest employers in Salina. With operations in more than 80 countries the company is one of the world’s largest producers and recyclers of lead‐acid batteries.

Among other locations, Exide has manufacturing facilities in Salina and in Kansas City, Kansas.

 

 

 

Battery maker Exide Technologies is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it attempts to restructure its U.S. business.

