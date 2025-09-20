Exhibit to Focus on Pride in America

Salina artist Rick Frisbie calls on his small-town upbringing for inspiration for “Proud Americans,” the next exhibit at The Gallery, Sams Hall of Fine Arts, on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

The paintings and oil paintings will be on display from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29. A reception for Frisbie will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

His sense of patriotism comes from his upbringing on a cattle farm on the outskirts of Gypsum, Kan.

“The experience of growing up in a small town in middle America created a sense of responsibility and pride in me that has never left,” Frisbie said. “I hope something in this exhibition will stir you to focus your thoughts on what you are proud of.”

Frisbie is a long-time artist and teacher in the Salina area. His painting of Pioneer Hall graced the 2022 Kansas Wesleyan Christmas card.

The Gallery at KWU is free and open to the public.