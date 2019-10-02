Exhibit to Feature “Castles of the Northern Kingdom”

An exhibit inspired by the elevators and mills of north Salina opens this week. Salinans Rick Frisbie and Jane Serene are collaborating on the exhibit “Castles of the Northern Kingdom,” on display in the Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708. It will be on display Oct. 4-Nov. 1 with a reception for the artists from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

According to the library, grain elevators and mills have been central to Salina’s development, but their slow, silent disintegration has been less observed. To painter Frisbie and photographer Serene the changing shapes, forms, shadows and spaces of the mills and storage facilities provide provocative studies of structure and challenging subjects for their work.

A North Central Kansas native, Frisbie has been making, building and painting his whole life. Over the years he has studied painting and art, including a stint with Mary Kay and Frank Shaw at Bethany College. His favorite time to paint is in the mornings between 5-8 a.m. To view samples of his work visit his website nakedbluejoy.art.

Portrait photographer Serene has been a photographer for 26 years. She studied art, photography and Photoshop at Kansas University and Salina Area Technical College. These days she can be found shooting and managing the Forever Memories Photo in Salina. You can find more online at www.forevermemoriesphoto.com.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Glory Benacka at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 219, or visit library at 301 W. Elm.