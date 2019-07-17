The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for a 26-county area including Saline, Lincoln, Russell, Rice, McPherson and Marion Counties.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY.

Heat Index Values between 105 and 108 due to afternoon temperatures from the upper 90s in southeast Kansas and 100 to near 105 in south central and central Kansas thru Friday.

Heat related illnesses due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity. The most susceptible are the elderly, very young and animals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, CALL 9 1 1.

An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of heat and humidity will create a dangerous situation where heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air conditioned room. Stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Temperatures within vehicles can become lethal in a few minutes. Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Remember to beat the heat, check the backseat.