Excessive Heat Warning Through Wednesday

Dangerous extreme heat is settling into the area, and it will remain through much of next week. This weekend into the start of next week will be hot with record or near record temperatures forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, through Wednesday.

Heat indices are expected to be in the 105 to 110 beginning Saturday afternoon. The dangerous heat is expected to continue into next week with high confidence in heat indices remaining in the 105 to 110 degree range daily, during the afternoon and early evening.

Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon into the early evening hours if possible. Stay hydrated.