Exceptional Wound Care Recognized

Clay County Medical Center’s Comprehensive Wound Center has received dual recognition from RestorixHealth, earning both the Clinical Distinction Award and the Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Award. These prestigious awards are given biannually to wound centers that meet or exceed rigorous national quality and patient satisfaction benchmarks.

According to the hospital, the Clinical Distinction Award recognizes centers that demonstrate exceptional success in achieving superior clinical outcomes, while the Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Award highlights those that consistently provide an outstanding patient experience.

“The Comprehensive Wound Center team is honored to be recognized for our commitment to both

healing and patient satisfaction,” said Pam Brabec, FNP-C, provider at CCMC’s Comprehensive

Wound Center. “These awards are a reflection of the compassionate care and dedication our team

provides every day.”

The Comprehensive Wound Center at CCMC is dedicated to improving outcomes and preventing

lower limb loss in patients with chronic or non-healing wounds. The center provides a wide range of

advanced wound care therapies designed to accelerate the healing process, supported by a highly

trained team of wound care professionals.

The Comprehensive Wound Center is located at Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center.

_ _ _

Photo Via Clay County Medical Center