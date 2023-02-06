Exam Room on Wheels

Salina Family Healthcare Center is launching its new mobile medical unit.

According to the organization, the new vehicle will allow their Outreach team to travel to, well anywhere, and offer medical services – all without patients coming into the office or even leaving rural communities.

“The Outreach department at SFHC is excited to bring even more services to the community via this ADA accessible mobile unit! We look forward to providing basic medical care, limited acute care, and offering support to people with chronic diseases like diabetes and COPD. Additionally, through our community partnerships, the Outreach team can connect people with resources they may not be aware of,” said Kelli Bowles, Outreach Nurse.

“What an incredible opportunity to expand our ability to meet the needs of the community, breaking down barriers to healthcare, especially the barrier of access”

All are invited to walk-through the mobile medical unit and meet our team at two locations on Saturday February 11. From 12-3PM the mobile medical unit will be in the south parking lot at the Central Mall, near the former JCPenney’s location.

Then, from 4-6PM, the mobile medical unit will be at Dillon’s (Crawford) for the SOUPer Bowl of Hope, in collaboration with the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. The public is encouraged to bring cans of soup for the Food Bank. Both events are open to the public.

If you are unable to attend Saturday, you are encouraged to follow Salina Family Healthcare Center’s Facebook page for our mobile medical unit’s next scheduled community locations and events. Contact Salina Family Healthcare Center at 785-825-7251 ext. 642 to inquire about services at your organization or place of business.

About Salina Family Health Foundation

Salina Health Education Foundation, Inc. (SHEF) was founded in 1979 as a community-based family medicine residency program which merged with the Salina Cares clinic in 2004 to form Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC). SFHC offers comprehensive, high quality, compassionate carefor all, no exceptions. For more information on our medical, dental, behavioral health, eye care, and pharmacy services, please visit us online at salinahealth.org or give us a call at 785-825-7251. SFHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).