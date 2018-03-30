Ex Boyfriend Charged with Stalking

A Salina man was arrested on his ex girlfriend’s front lawn after falling through her ceiling with a knife.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Tyler Berkamp was taken into custody late Thursday night after officers were called back a second time to a home in the 700 block of Cherokee.

Police allege that around 9:30pm Berkamp locked himself inside the 23-year-old woman’s house and climbed into the attic space.

When the woman and her 29-year-old male companion came home, the door was locked from the inside including the door chain. Fearing Berkamp was inside, the woman called police who arrived and did not find him.

Two hours later, a loud noise prompted the male friend to run to the garage – only to come running back to the sound of screaming when Berkamp’s legs broke through the ceiling.

Police say the man pulled him down through the broken pieces and the fight began.

At one point Berkamp allegedly pulled a large knife from his belt and threatened to kill them both. The man then drug Berkamp outside where officers found them struggling in front of the home.

Captain Forrester says the couple’s three children who are all under the age of six were home, but not physically harmed.

Berkamp is now facing a number of charges that could include stalking, aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal threat and possession of opiates.