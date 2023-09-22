Every Child Matters Fundraising Banquet Planned

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, or CAPS, is planning an event to raise awareness, and funds.

According to the agency,the Every Child Matters Fundraising Banquet is a way to connect with the community, celebrate their history, and dream about continuing to create places where

every child can be safe, healthy and strong.

Forty-five years ago, two women took action to make children’s safety a priority in our community and founded the Saline County Coalition Prevent Child Abuse. The name has changed, but the mission has remained the same.

Join CAPS to shine a light on programs that have helped 50% more families stay together over the past 4 years and honor the volunteers and staff who educate, advocate and support these children and families every day.

This year’s event may look a little differently from previous years, as this year you will not be listening to a guest keynote speaker. Instead, you will be standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow champions for children in our community as you hear from honorary guest Wanda Macy, Founder and pioneer for CAPS, with testimonials from the everyday front-line workers and the clients they have supported over the years.

Join CAPS in also saying farewell with appreciation and gratitude to Lori Blake, Executive Director, as she shares parting words about her time with CAPS.

In an additional effort to increase funds raised for the evening and to reach their end of year goals, this year’s event will also have an opportunity to enter a raffle to win four tickets to the K-State vs. KU football game on November 18th at the Lawrence Memorial Stadium. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. You do not need to be present to win.

The evening begins at the Hilton Garden Inn Salina with a social hour from 5:30 – 6:30 pm and dinner to be served at 6:30 pm. The raffle drawing will conclude the evening at 8:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Event and raffle tickets may be purchased at https://ECM2023.givesmart.com, by texting ECM2023 to 76278, or by calling the CAPS office at (785) 825-4493. RSVPs must be received on or before October 2, 2023.