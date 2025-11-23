Evergy Urges Customers to Beware of Scams

Evergy is urging its customers to watch out for utility scams.

According to the company, in recent years, Evergy customers have been targeted by scammers posing as Evergy employees. New technology and an increase in online bill-paying means scammers are more tech savvy than ever. Customers are being targeted through fake websites, phone numbers and more. The Federal Trade Commission reported $12.5 billion in theft through cyber scams nationwide last year, a 25% increase over 2023.

Here are signs of common online scams and ways customers can protect themselves:

Beware of fake websites Scammers will create websites that have the Evergy logo and may even try to mimic the design. Scammers often pay money for these sites to appear first in search results. Always ensure you are paying your bill directly through the Evergy website at evergy.com.

Disconnection threats Scammers will often claim that Evergy will disconnect within an hour if customers don’t pay immediately. Evergy will not shut off service for nonpayment without multiple notifications prior to disconnection.



Gift cards and third-party payment apps Evergy does not accept payment through third-party or peer-to-peer payment apps like Cash App, PayPal or Venmo. Evergy also won’t ask customers to pay with gift cards.

Offering a discount Scammers may claim customers can get a discount by paying immediately. As a regulated utility, Evergy can only offer approved prices and programs that are available on our website.



These cyber practices can help keep Evergy customer accounts secure.

Use strong, unique passwords Create complex passwords with a mix of letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid using the same password across multiple accounts or websites.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification (like a code sent to your phone or email).

Be cautious with emails and links Don’t click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown senders. Watch for phishing attempts —emails that look legitimate but are designed to steal your information.



If you have encountered suspicious activity or an attempted scam, call Evergy or report the scam immediately at www.evergy.com/reportscam. Suspicious activity should also be reported to local law enforcement. More information about scams, including reporting fraudulent calls, can be found here.