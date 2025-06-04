Evergy Rate Hike Request Hearings Planned

Public hearings are planned to gather input on a proposed rate hike by the largest energy provider in Kansas.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will hold public hearings in Wichita and Topeka beginning next week to give Evergy Kansas Central customers the opportunity to learn more about the company’s rate increase request, ask questions, and make comments before the Commission.

Evergy filed an application with the Commission in January seeking a $196.4 million (8.62%) rate increase. If approved as filed, the new electric rates would take effect in September, resulting in an average monthly increase of $13.05 for residential customers.

Attendees may participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Those participating virtually must register by noon the day prior to the hearing using the registration links below. In addition, the hearings will be broadcast live and recorded for later viewing on the KCC’s YouTube channel. Registration is not required to attend in person or view on YouTube.

Public Hearings

Wednesday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. Wichita State University, Lowe Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5015 E 29th St. North Wichita, KS 67205 Register to attend via Zoom (deadline noon June 10)

Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Washburn Institute of Technology 5724 SW Huntoon St. Topeka, KS 66604 Register to attend via Zoom (deadline noon June 15)

The Commission will accept written comments through 5 p.m. on July 14. Comments may be submitted online, by mail or by calling the KCC at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

To register to participate in the hearing via Zoom, make a public comment online or find additional information on the application, go to the Commission’s website (www.kcc.ks.gov) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” tab.

The Commission will issue an order on the application on or before September 29, 2025.