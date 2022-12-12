Utility Increase Proposal to be Discussed

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is holding a workshop on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. to give Evergy officials the opportunity to explain a large increase in the company’s capital expenditure projections.

According to the KCC, Evergy’s capital investment plan, filed earlier this year, showed a $1.2 billion increase in projected spending compared to its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) presented last year.

Commission Staff expressed concern over the increased spending projections. The Commission echoed those concerns in an order issued on September 15, stating, “Evergy’s Capital Improvement Plan affects the majority of Kansans and thus requires public scrutiny.”

During the workshop, Evergy will be asked to explain the reasons for the increase and how it would impact ratepayers, as well as answer questions from KCC Commissioners, Commission Staff and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board (CURB).

The workshop is informational only and no Commission action will be taken. The cost of capital investments and any proposed changes to rates are reviewed by the Commission during a rate case. Evergy has not filed for a rate case.

The workshop will be conducted virtually by Zoom and is available for public viewing on the Commission’s YouTube channel. The workshop will also be recorded for later viewing.