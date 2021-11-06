Events Planned to Honor Veterans

With Veteran’s Day approaching a Salina organization is planning several events to honor area veterans.

According to Interim Healthcare, they invite everyone to join us in these events to help celebrate:

Sunday, Nov. 7th at 1:00–Salina Senior Center Free BBQ Lunch (1st 100 Veterans served) Sponsored by: Comfort Care Transportation & Sons of American Legion

Tuesday, Nov. 9th at 11:30-1:00–The Temple Drive-Thru Sack Lunch (1st 100 Veterans served)

Thursday, Nov. 11th at 11am–Sunset Park Public Veteran’s Day Memorial

5:30 pm–University United Methodist Church 1509 S. Santa Fe (by KWU) Candlelight Vigil

Friday, Nov. 12th at 9am–Salina Senior Center Veteran's Walk

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.

In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.