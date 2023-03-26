Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 34 °

Event to Highlight Volunteer Opportunities

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2023

A event  later this week will highlight volunteer opportunities which exist in Saline and McPherson counties.  Residents from Saline and McPherson counties are invited to attend the Volunteers Fair.

Organizers tell KSAL News the event will be held  on Friday, March 31st, from 4-7 p.m., at Lindsborg’s J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center. Organizations from Lindsborg, Salina and the surrounding areas will take part in the event.

Hosted by the city of Lindsborg and the Smokey Valley Community Foundation, the Volunteer Fair offers people the opportunity to learn about amazing community organizations and events that rely on volunteerism. They’ll have the chance to sign up to volunteer with their favorite organization and cause or just learn about what is happening in their community.

Prizes will also be drawn from the names of those who sign up to volunteer during the event. This is a come-and-go event. Organizers look forward to seeing as many people as possible.

_ _ _

Photo by Nathan Lemon on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Event to Highlight Volunteer Opport...

A event  later this week will highlight volunteer opportunities which exist in Saline and McPherson...

March 26, 2023 Comments

Condensed Academy Class Deadline Ap...

Kansas News

March 25, 2023

Students Create Custom Machinery

Top News

March 25, 2023

Tips Sought in Bar Robbery

Top News

March 25, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Event to Highlight Volunt...
March 26, 2023Comments
Condensed Academy Class D...
March 25, 2023Comments
Pistol Stolen from Pickup
March 24, 2023Comments
Testing Prompts Shutdown ...
March 24, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra