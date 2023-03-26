Event to Highlight Volunteer Opportunities

A event later this week will highlight volunteer opportunities which exist in Saline and McPherson counties. Residents from Saline and McPherson counties are invited to attend the Volunteers Fair.

Organizers tell KSAL News the event will be held on Friday, March 31st, from 4-7 p.m., at Lindsborg’s J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center. Organizations from Lindsborg, Salina and the surrounding areas will take part in the event.

Hosted by the city of Lindsborg and the Smokey Valley Community Foundation, the Volunteer Fair offers people the opportunity to learn about amazing community organizations and events that rely on volunteerism. They’ll have the chance to sign up to volunteer with their favorite organization and cause or just learn about what is happening in their community.

Prizes will also be drawn from the names of those who sign up to volunteer during the event. This is a come-and-go event. Organizers look forward to seeing as many people as possible.

Photo by Nathan Lemon on Unsplash