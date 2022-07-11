Event to Focus on Printmaking

Printmaking will be the focus of the latest residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum in Lindsborg.

According to the organization, Kayann Ausherman and daughter, Abby, of Independence, Kansas, will be the Artists-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum, Monday July 12 through Sunday July 17.

They will host a workshop titled, “Screen Printing on the Cheap,” on Saturday, July 16 from 1-4PM. Have you ever wanted to try printmaking but didn’t know where to start? Well, this class is for beginners and intermediate printmakers alike.

“DIY” screen printing supplies that will allow you to make many more prints in the future will be used. In the class, you will make a design that will then be printed onto a tote bag that you will be able to take home.

This is a 3 hour workshop. Max 12 Min 3. Cost: member, $35 Non-member, $45.

Mother and daughter, Kayann and Abby Ausherman, enjoy making art together as well as brainstorming about new ways to make art and combine art elements. Both will be doing a variety of experimentation as they enjoy and are inspired by the works of mixed media master, Lester Raymer.

Abby Ausherman will be working on making designs for screen-printing on paper or fabric as well as relief carving on rubber. She hopes to find new ways to combine the two processes.

Kayann Ausherman will also be doing relief carving to experiment with, including as elements in her mixed media artwork, collage bits and patterned papers as well as stamping directly into a piece of art or onto fabric.

The Raymer Society’s Artist in Residence program is sponsored in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industry Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.