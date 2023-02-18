Event to Focus on Funding Opportunities

Hear about the latest in grant funding opportunities as well as how the North Central Regional Planning Commission can partner with your community or organization to build a successful future by attending one of three community connection events in the region.

According to the organization, the events will be an opportunity to get to know the NCRPC staff and learn about available project assistance that can help bring community or organization goals to reality. There are three options to attend as follows:

• March 7 in Washington, Kansas, at the KSDS Meeting Room located at 702 D Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

• March 9 in Beloit, Kansas, at the NCRPC Basement Meeting Room located at 109 N. Mill Street from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• March 14 in Ellsworth, Kansas, at the High Jinks Rec Club located at 301 N. Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

“There are so many funding options that communities can access, but they are ever changing and sometimes have very short application windows. This is a chance for communities to visit with us so that they can be prepared to capitalize on these opportunities,” said NCRPC Strategic Development Advisor Deb Ohlde. “Our staff works very closely with communities to make the application and project management process easy. We hope people will join us to take this first step toward achieving goals for their hometown.”

The NCRPC, based in Beloit, routinely provides coordination and technical assistance to a variety of sectors including cities, counties, non-profits, rural water districts, schools, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Anyone is invited to attend.

To learn more or for the link to register, visit www.ncrpc.org/communityconnection. Advance registration is suggested but not required. Only those preregistered will be notified in the event of cancellation.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.