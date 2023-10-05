Event Raises Funding For Parkinson’s Program

An event in Abilene generated funding to help support a program that helps those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

According to Memorial Health System, the 4th Annual Coyote Crazy Parkinson’s Benefit Poker Walk was held in September at Brown’s Park south of Abilene. The event is held in honor of Dennis Rider, Abilene, and all others fighting the fight against Parkinson’s Disease. The Coyote Crazy committee wanted to continue to keep the funds local. Coyote Crazy recently donated $20,000 to Impact Sports and Fitness, in Abilene, for the Parkinson’s program. The amount is the same as the donation in each of the last two years.

“The funds donated to Impact Sports and Fitness allow individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s to receive monthly memberships, classes, and personal training sessions” said Anita Larson, Impact Sports and Fitness Manager. “It’s a great service for our community members to continue to utilize our facility and take part in our program at no cost to the individual. We are very appreciative to have been chosen to receive these funds from the Coyote Crazy event to allow us to provide those with Parkinson’s the opportunity to stay active,” continued Larson.

If you, or someone you know, can benefit from the Parkinson’s program, free of charge, contact Impact Sports and Fitness at 785 -263-3888 or stop by 418 N. Broadway in downtown Abilene.

Photo via Memorial Health System: Dennis Rider is pictured, sitting in the center holding the check, as he presents it to Alecia Sare (sitting at left) and Maurice Flynn (sitting at right), Certified Personal Trainers at Impact Sports and Fitness in Abilene. Also pictured standing with members of the Coyote Crazy committee and Impact Sports and Fitness Parkinson’s program participants are Harold Courtois, Memorial Health System CEO (second from left) and Anita Larson, Impact Sports and Fitness Manager (fourth from right).