Event Offers Many Ways to Help Cancer Patients

No matter if you are runner, walker, or a couch potato, the upcoming “Fe For a Cure Race / Walk” provides an opportunity to help patients currently undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, registrations are pouring in at a record pace. But, what if you have a conflict and can’t attend this year’s event? Or, maybe you’re unable to participate due to a health limitation. There

are many ways to support the event and area cancer patients currently undergoing treatment.

Ways to help include:

Register as a Couch Potato – Want to receive a t-shirt from this year’s event, but can’t participate? The Couch Potato entry option secures you a race shirt and no one will ever know you didn’t participate. Couch Potato entries are $25 ages 12 and older and $10 ages 11 and younger (same price as race entry). Register for Couch Potato at feforacure.com and click on the “Register Now” button. You can pick up your t-shirt at Packet Pickup on Sept. 19.

Make a donation – One-hundred percent of entry fees and donations to the Fe for a Cure Race/Walk are directed to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Go to feforacure.com and click on the “Donate” tab to make a donation. You also can mail a check made out to Fe for a Cure and send it to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, P.O. Box 618, Salina, KS 67402-0618. Feel free to contact the Salina Regional Health Foundation at (785) 452-088 for more information on how you can support the event.

Volunteer – Fe for a Cure uses about 90 volunteers as road guards along the course to direct participants, encourage runners and re-route traffic during the race. Volunteers must be able to report for duty from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Race Day, and they will receive a Fe for a Cure Volunteer t-shirt for their efforts. Register to volunteer at feforacurevolunteers.srhc.com. You can also contact Daniel Craig, Cancer Outreach Coordinator, at [email protected] or by calling (785) 452-4848 for more information about volunteering.

Purchase a memorial ribbon – You can purchase a purple ribbon yard sign for $10 each to honor or remember a loved one who has had cancer, or is currently battling the disease. Ribbons can be decorated and will be displayed on Race Day along Santa Fe Avenue in front of the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and Salina Regional Health Center. The ribbons are yours to keep after the event is over. Purchase ribbons in person in the main lobby at the Cancer Center or online at feforacure.com.

The Fe for a Cure Race/Walk is one of the region’s largest, most fun, family-friendly and affordable running/walking events. Festivities start at 7:15 a.m. on Race Day recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance. The event’s USATF-certified 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run follows at 8:10 a.m.