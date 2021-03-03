Etzanoa Zoom: The Great City Discussion

Spanish explorers called it “The Great Settlement” when they traveled into the area of present day Kansas and discovered a massive city of some 20,000 residents.

Smoky Hill Museum Education Coordinator Nona Miller tells KSAL News that the recent discovery of the lost civiliztion challenges some teaching that all native American tribes on the plains were nomadic.

A presentation on an ancient city in Kansas is planned by the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

A free Zoom presentation about Etzanoa, an ancient settlement that was home to more than 20,000 ancestral Wichita Native Americans. This presentation will take place on Thursday, March 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org/etzanoa/ and register to receive the link.

According to the museum, roughly two years ago, Dr. Donald Blakeslee visited to discuss his discovery of Etzanoa. It is now time for an update.

Join Sandy Randel, Director of the Etzanoa Project, as she shares what they have discovered. Learn about the city, the people, their lives, what happened to them and more.

Randel will also share the surprises and the mysteries of one of North America’s largest Native American cities. Randel has been with the Etzanoa Project since it began in 2015 and became director in 2019.