Etzanoa Part 2: What Weâ€™ve Learned

Todd PittengerFebruary 28, 2021

A presentation on an ancient city in Kansas is planned by the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

The Smoky Hill Museum will host a free Zoom presentation about Etzanoa, an ancient settlement that was home to more than 20,000 ancestral Wichita Native Americans. This presentation will take place on Thursday, March 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org/etzanoa/ and register to receive the link.

According to the museum, roughly two years ago, Dr. Donald Blakeslee visited to discuss his discovery of Etzanoa. It is now time for an update.

Join Sandy Randel, Director of the Etzanoa Project, as she shares what they have discovered. Learn about the city, the people, their lives, what happened to them and more.

Randel will also share the surprises and the mysteries of one of North Americaâ€™s largest Native American cities. Randel has been with the Etzanoa Project since it began in 2015 and became director in 2019.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

