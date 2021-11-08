Salina, KS

Etienne Tabbed for Naismith Trophy Watch List

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseNovember 8, 2021

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne is in the hunt for yet another national player of the year award after being named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List.

The list – announced Monday morning – is made up of front-runners for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award.

Finalists will be announced Mar. 22 and the winners on Apr. 3 as part of Final Four weekend festivities.

Etienne was also named last week to the Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List. He’s the American Athletic Conference’s preseason player of the year after winning co-player of the year honors last spring.

Etienne – a third-year sophomore guard out of Englewood, N.J. – averaged 16.2 points while shooting nearly 40 percent from distance in 2020-21.

Wichita State opens its 2021-22 season Tuesday evening against Jacksonville State at Charles Koch Arena (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+). Tickets are available at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling 316-978-FANS (3267).

