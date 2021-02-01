Salina, KS

Etienne Named American Conference Player of the Week

WSU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 1, 2021

For the second time this season Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Etienne – a 6-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – scored 29 points on 5-of-10 three-point shooting in Saturday’s 93-88 overtime win over UCF.

Etienne’s final triple, with 1:02 to play in overtime, provided the last of the game’s 14 lead changes. It was also the 100th of his career. At 44 games, he’s the fastest in school history to reach the century mark – six games ahead of previous record-holder Landry Shamet (50).

The 29-point effort matched Etienne’s career-high, set earlier this month at Ole Miss, and moved him into first-place on the American Athletic Conference scoring chart at 17.6 points-per-game.

This is Etienne’s sixth weekly honor from the conference office. He was player of the week on Dec. 30 and has made four other honor roll appearances.

Wichita State (9-4, 5-2) continues its home stand this week, Wednesday against Tulane (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and Sunday versus Temple (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

Etienne Named American Conference P...

For the second time this season Wichita State's Tyson Etienne is the American Athletic Conferenc...

February 1, 2021

