Estate Sale Features Sandzen Art

An upcoming estate auction in Lindsborg will feature multiple works of art by famed artist Birger Sandzen.

According to Lindsborg’s Red Barn Studio, the Raymer Society will auction the art from the estate of Hal Wright (1948-2023) of McPherson, on Saturday, January 27th.

More than 250 works of original art will be included in live and silent auctions. The auction will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main, Lindsborg, KS. Doors open at 9:00 am and the auction begins at 10:00 am. Glen Suppes will serve as auctioneer.

The auction exhibition will be from Tuesday, January 23 – Thursday, January 25, at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 South Main. Lindsborg.

Included in the list of art consigned to the auction are 7 original works by Lester Raymer, including five oils and two watercolors, and 9 original works by Birger Sandzén, including one watercolor, 2 graphite drawings, three block prints and three lithographs. Also, up for auction are 54 Charles Rogers works in several mediums. Original art by many area and regional artists are also represented in the auction.

To view auction art visit lesterraymer.org. Bidders can attend the auction virtually at www.redbarnstudio.org. Please be aware that you must register for the online auctions.

The Red Barn Studio Museum hours are Tues thru Fri, 10AM to 5PM, Sat and Sun, 1PM to 5PM, and by appt.