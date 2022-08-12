ESPN Announces 2022 Big 12 Soccer and Volleyball TV Selections

ESPN has revealed its television schedule for the 2022 Big 12 soccer and volleyball seasons. Thirteen contests featuring Big 12 teams will be highlighted on ESPN telecasts this season.

Ten volleyball contests were announced while three soccer matches were selected, including the final of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream over 150 matchups throughout the regular season and will air quarterfinal and semifinal matchups of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship.

Longhorn Network is scheduled to showcase each Texas home match while SoonerVision on ESPN+ will air Oklahoma’s home contests.

Big 12 soccer teams begin play August 18 with league matches starting September 22. Volleyball opens its season August 26 with Conference matches commencing September 21.

Every game on the ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

A full list of the Big 12’s televised games can be found here and will be updated throughout the season.

Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for additional coverage of Big 12 soccer and volleyball.