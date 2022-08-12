Salina, KS

ESPN Announces 2022 Big 12 Soccer and Volleyball TV Selections

Big 12 Athletics ReleaseAugust 12, 2022

ESPN has revealed its television schedule for the 2022 Big 12 soccer and volleyball seasons. Thirteen contests featuring Big 12 teams will be highlighted on ESPN telecasts this season.

Ten volleyball contests were announced while three soccer matches were selected, including the final of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream over 150 matchups throughout the regular season and will air quarterfinal and semifinal matchups of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship.

Longhorn Network is scheduled to showcase each Texas home match while SoonerVision on ESPN+ will air Oklahoma’s home contests.

Big 12 soccer teams begin play August 18 with league matches starting September 22. Volleyball opens its season August 26 with Conference matches commencing September 21.

Every game on the ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

A full list of the Big 12’s televised games can be found here and will be updated throughout the season.

Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for additional coverage of Big 12 soccer and volleyball.

2022 ESPN Networks TV Schedule – Big 12 Soccer and Volleyball
SportDateTime (CT)GameNetwork
VolleyballWednesday, Sept. 218 p.m.Texas at KansasESPNU
SoccerSunday, Sept. 253 p.m.TCU at KansasESPNU
VolleyballWednesday, Sept. 288 p.m.Baylor at Iowa StateESPN2
VolleyballSunday, Oct. 22 p.m.Texas at Texas TechESPN2
VolleyballSunday, Oct. 23:30 p.m.Iowa State at Kansas StateESPNU
VolleyballWednesday, Oct. 55 p.m.Oklahoma at BaylorESPNU
SoccerSunday, Oct. 162 p.m.Baylor at West VirginiaESPNU
VolleyballWednesday, Oct. 194 p.m.Kansas at West VirginiaESPNU
VolleyballFriday, Oct. 2112:30 p.m.Oklahoma at TCUESPNU
VolleyballWednesday, Oct. 264 p.m.Iowa State at West VirginiaESPNU
VolleyballSunday, Oct. 30NoonWest Virginia at BaylorESPN2
VolleyballSunday, Oct. 303 p.m.Oklahoma at KansasESPNU
SoccerSunday, Nov. 61 p.m.2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship FinalESPN

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

