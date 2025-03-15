Escapee Back in Custody

A woman facing felony charges in Salina, who walked away from a drug treatment facility in Wichita, is back in custody.

Wichita TV Station KAKE reports 42-year-old Amanda Vinardi was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Vinardi was first picked up in Wichita on January 9th, in connection with a Saline County District Court Warrant. She was arrested there and Saline County transport officers booked her into jail on that date.

The warrant stemmed from a Salina Police Department case, and Vinardi was facing the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering a Child.

Vinardi was court ordered to a treatment facility in Wichita. She walked away from the facility on March 4th. She is now facing an additional charge of escape from custody.