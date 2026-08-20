UPDATE: Escapee Back in Custody

A tip helped catch a jail inmate who escaped custody from a court ordered treatment facility.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday evening at 8:00 officers received information that Allen Marlow (32), was currently at a residence in the 600 block of E. Iron. Marlow had multiple active warrants included a warrant for escape from custody from court ordered placement.

Upon arrival officers confirmed Marlow was in the residence. They began ordering him out, but he did not respond. As officers began searching the residence, a female was located who would not respond to commands. The female, identified as Chloe Dixson (29) was taken into custody.

Marlow was then located hiding in a closet. He continued to not comply with commands and attempted to close the closet door. A Taser was deployed, which was successful.

As officers began handcuffing Marlow he continued to resist. Officers were able to handcuff Marlow. Officers began escorting Marlow out of the residence when he attempted to flee officers, pulling one officer down a set of stairs.

Officers were able to maintain control, however an officer was injured and transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for a knee injury.

Marlow was also transported to be checked. His custody was turned over to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics were believed to be a factor.

Marlow was charged with the multiple failure to appear warrants, aggravated escape from custody warrant, felony interference, and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Dixson was charged with felony obstructing apprehension.

The Salina Police Officer injured in this incident was discharged from the hospital and is recovering.

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ORIGINAL: One of three Saline County Jail inmates who escaped custody from court ordered treatment facilities is back in custody.

Records indicate Allen Marlow was booked into Saline County Jail Wednesday evening.

Back on May 18th Marlow was released by a deputy to staff at a court ordered treatment center in Salina. Later that day he escaped from the facility.

A couple of other escapees are still being sought. They include:

Phoenix Leonard, escaped 06/11/2026 from a facility in Wichita

Xavier Murrell , escaped 08/16/2026 from a facility in Wichita

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these escapees is urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.