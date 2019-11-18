Salina, KS

Escaped Police Dog Bites Boy

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2019

A male juvenile suffered minor injures after he was bit by an escaped police dog.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s, Sunday night at around 7:00 p.m., a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 went missing from his home. At Around 10:30 p.m., a citizen found the K-9 in the area. The citizen put the K-9 on a leash and walked around the neighborhood trying to locate the owner of the dog. No one in the neighborhood claimed ownership of the dog. The citizen returned home and the dog was placed in the bedroom of a 14 year old boy.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the 14 year old was walking the dog in the neighborhood. While the boy was attempting to remove the leash, the dog bit the boy on his chest and face.  The 14 year old boy returned home, and the dog remained outside.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., the K-9 was located by the K-9 handler.

The 14 year old boy was taken by his mother to the Wesley Minor Emergency Clinic for his minor injuries. The boy has since returned home.

How the dog got out of his enclosure is still under investigation at this time

