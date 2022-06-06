Escaped Inmates From Missouri Allegedly Involved in Vehicle Theft in Salina

A stolen vehicle in Salina sent police on a trail that is connected to a few escaped inmates from Missouri.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 7:45 p.m., a 29-year-old Salina woman reported her 2005 GMC Yukon was stolen from the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue. The victim said the SUV was parked outside her house and was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle is valued at $6,000.

Upon further investigation, a neighbor told police they saw a man and woman in the area at the time of the theft. An officer then went to the Casey’s on E. Iron Avenue to get video surveillance footage.

On the unreleased video acquired on Sunday, Forrester said it shows a man and woman in a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 truck, which was found to be stolen out of Barry County, Missouri. Shortly after, Barry County’s Sheriff’s Office told Salina Police that three inmates had recently escaped from the jail there.

As that was unfolding, a call came in from Sharon Springs, Kansas, that the original stolen Yukon was found there. Another vehicle was also taken from the Sharon Springs area.

Forrester said that the escaped inmates from Missouri are still on the loose, and he thinks the three stolen vehicle cases are connected. No further information was released.