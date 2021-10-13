Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 59 °

Escape Suspects Identified

MetrosourceOctober 13, 2021

Prosecutors are identifying two women who were arrested in connection with the escape of a sexual predator from the Larned State Hospital.

Fifty-year-old Rachel Rena Perez of Larned and 45-year-old Liliana Guadalupe Houser of Garden City made their first appearance in court yesterday afternoon to face numerous charges.

Perez and Houser were employed by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services leading up to the escape of John Freeman Colt from the hospital on June 30th.

Colt was later arrested in Utah.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Escape Suspects Identified

Prosecutors are identifying two women who were arrested in connection with the escape of a sexual pr...

October 13, 2021 Comments

Semi-Truck Driver Shot on I-70

Top News

October 13, 2021

Trio Attacks Man In Kenwood Park

Kansas News

October 13, 2021

Dirt Bike Stolen

Kansas News

October 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Escape Suspects Identifie...
October 13, 2021Comments
Trio Attacks Man In Kenwo...
October 13, 2021Comments
Dirt Bike Stolen
October 13, 2021Comments
First Alligator Gar Caugh...
October 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices