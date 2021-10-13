Escape Suspects Identified

Prosecutors are identifying two women who were arrested in connection with the escape of a sexual predator from the Larned State Hospital.

Fifty-year-old Rachel Rena Perez of Larned and 45-year-old Liliana Guadalupe Houser of Garden City made their first appearance in court yesterday afternoon to face numerous charges.

Perez and Houser were employed by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services leading up to the escape of John Freeman Colt from the hospital on June 30th.

Colt was later arrested in Utah.