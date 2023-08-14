Escape Plan Foiled

A conspiracy to help a man escape custody was uncovered by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thomas Golde, III of Salina was taken into custody on Friday after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence located at 757 Sheridan.

Soldan tells KSAL News that their investigation revealed a plan was in motion to help free Johnathan Mullen – possibly when he was moved from the Saline County Jail to an upcoming court date in Salina.

The plan was thwarted and Mullen, who is being held for First Degree Murder is now facing additional charges.

Sheriff Soldan says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

A couple of arrests have been made in a case involving the death of a Salina man.

According to police, during a lengthy investigation into the death of Jason Latham, detectives were able to establish this case as a homicide. Probable cause existed for the arrest of two involved persons. They are:

Johnathon Terrance Mullen – First Degree Murder

Kelly Ray Luthi – First Degree Murder, Aiding and Abetting

Latham’s body was found on May 8th in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street.

An autopsy was completed and toxicology results are pending.

It’s the second time this year a body has been found in that same area. Back in January a 20-year-old man from Hays was found dead in the 1900 block of N. 5th street. It was later determined he died from a Fentanyl overdose and two Salina men were arrested.

