Error Saves 40K for Saline Co. Taxpayers

A clerical error won’t bulldoze the contract to knock down the old Saline County Jail.

County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at Saline County issues, including the project to raze the abandoned jail facility on North 10th Street.

Smith-Hanes explained the county considered a number of bids that all came in under the estimated $1.2 million dollars set aside to pay for the work. Commissioners accepted a bid for $440,000 from Salina based Diehl Enterprises.

A clerical mistake snagged the process however after it was discovered the contract was presented to Diehl for a total of $400,000 – $40,000 less than the original agreement.

Diehl accepted the truncated number and crews have already enclosed the area with a work fence as the company finalizes the permit process. Work is expected to begin in late July with completion of the project by the end of the year.

Saline County officials are also considering the old jail site for new construction that in time could be transformed into a new Health Department office complex.

The new Saline County Jail opened in late Fall of 2023.