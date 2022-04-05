Equity Council Accepting Applications

Salina USD 305 is accepting applications to part of its equity council.

According to the district, the council is made up of community members, staff and students. Applications for at-large positions are being accepted. Interested community members are encouraged to apply before the deadline of May 6, 2022.

Formed in the spring of 2018, the Equity Council is a collaborative group focused on leading and facilitating efforts to provide students and staff with equitable experiences in USD 305.

The membership application reopens in order to fill any vacancies. Council membership includes:

14 at-large community and parent representatives

13 school building representatives

4 student representatives, 2 from each high school

6 representatives to include NEA-Salina, Board of Education, District Administration

*District staff and student representation is by appointment.

Community members interested in participating are asked to complete an application between now and May 6. Applications are available at this link.

Requests for a printed, mailed application will be accepted through April 25 by emailing [email protected] or leaving a message at 785.309.4727. Equity Council members will be announced by the end of June.

For more information visit Equity Council webpage and find the membership application here.