Equity Council Accepting Applications

Applications are open for those interested in becoming a part of the USD 305 Equity Council.

According to the District the Equity Council, made up of community members and staff, is accepting applications for at-large positions. Interested community members are encouraged to apply before the deadline of May 8, 2023.

Formed in the spring of 2018, the Equity Council is a collaborative group focused on leading and facilitating efforts to provide students and staff with equitable experiences in Salina USD 305.

The membership application reopens in order to fill any vacancies. Council membership includes:

14 at-large community and parent representatives 13 school building representatives 4 representatives to include the Board of Education and District Administration

*District staff representation is by appointment.

Community members interested in participating are asked to complete an application between now and May 8. Applications are available at this link.

Requests for a printed, mailed application will be accepted through April 26 by emailing [email protected] or leaving a message at 785.309.4727. Equity Council members will be announced by the end of June.

For more information visit Equity Council webpage and find the membership application here.