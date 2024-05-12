Equity Bank Promotes Top Executives

Equity Bank, which has two branches in Salina, is promoting some top executives.

According to the bank, Equity Bank President Richard M. Sems has been named Chief Executive Officer of Equity Bank, and Julie A. Huber has been named Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re pleased to recognize more Equity success stories built on entrepreneurial spirit,” said Equity Bancshares, Inc. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brad S. Elliott. “Our company was built to foster talent and drive growth, and we continue to position both our company and people to maintain those principles as we build for the future. Rick and Julie are excellent examples of skilled leaders who, in these expanded roles, will drive the Company and Bank to new heights.”

Elliott maintains his role as Chairman & CEO of the Company and Chairman of the Bank, working with Sems to drive organic growth through sales calling efforts. In addition, Elliott will continue to focus on merger and acquisition opportunities while positioning the Company for the next phase of regulatory requirements. Elliott’s oversight of the Company will continue to drive strategic growth.

Since Elliott founded the Company in 2002, Equity Bank has completed 23 combined whole-bank, deposit, or branch acquisitions, including 12 whole-bank acquisitions since the Company’s IPO in 2015.

Sems joined Equity Bank as President in May 2023, overseeing all of Equity Bank’s sales and service teams, including customer-facing resources, business lines, and leadership in commercial, retail, mortgage, and trust. As Bank CEO, Sems will continue to lead organic growth of consumer and business product lines at its 73 locations, as well as the day-to-day operations of the Bank.

“I am pleased with all that we’ve been able to accomplish in my first year at the Company,” said Mr. Sems. “I look forward to leading our Bank into a prosperous future for our team members and customers.”

Ms. Huber joined Equity Bank in 2003 and has worked in several leadership roles, including leadership of credit administration, strategic initiatives, risk and compliance, and others. As COO, Huber will lead all bank operations, including credit and deposit operations, card services, digital customer experience tools, customer care, merger and acquisition integration, and risk and compliance.

“I am eager to continue to contribute to our Bank’s success, while working to drive safe and consistent growth,” Huber said. “Together, we’ll navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, steering our Bank towards greater heights, fostering innovation, and ensuring operational excellence.”