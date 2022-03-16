Equifest Galloping Back to Salina

One of the largest events of its kind in the country will ride into Salina this weekend. Equifest of Kansas is returning for the third year in a row.

Equifest is one of the largest trade shows in the Midwest. It’s a breed exhibition which among other things will feature more than twelve different breeds and associations. The Kansas Horse Council is bringing the event back to Salina this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They will hitch to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center.

As part of Equifest, a trade show will be held inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and inside buildings at the Saline County Expo Center.

Arena events will include rodeo style competitions and more at both locations.

Admission is $20 per daily wristband, or $50 per 3-day wristband. Tickets are available only at the venue box office during the event.

The 2022 lineup is set, and schedules are posted at www.equifestofks.com or on Facebook.