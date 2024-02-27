Equifest Coming Back to Salina

One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 27 th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in a couple of weeks, March 14th through 17th.

Equifest is the largest equine expo and horse lovers event in Kansas. It features four days packed full of horse competitions, clinics, demonstrations, hundreds of vendors, and of course, fun.

Equifest includes:

World of Horses – Thursday Night Performance

Ranch Rodeo – Friday & Saturday Performance

Barrel Racing

Breakaway Roping

Draft Horses

Top Trainers and Clinicians

Farrier Competition

Barn Guided Stall Tours

Kids Coloring Contest

Photo Competition

Shopping

EquiFest welcomes approximately 15,000 attendees each year. Tickets only available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center North and South box offices. Daily or three day passes are available. Kids 12 and under are free. Sunday is free Admission for everyone.

_ _ _