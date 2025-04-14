Environmental Educator to Speak in Salina

An expert with experience working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be the guest presenter at the Smoky Hills Audubon Society’s monthly gathering later this week.

According to the organization, environmental education is the crucial connection between our communities and conservation. Gain a greater appreciation for environmental education by learning about the Great Plains Nature Center, and how their programming impacts the greater Wichita area, and how partnerships makes it all possible.

Victoria Burnett works for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a Visitor Services Manager. She has been stationed three years at the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita, Kansas where she helps inspire stewardship of the natural world through environmental education and outreach.

Programs begin at 7:30 pm in room 229 of the Peters Science Hall. Everyone is invited to come early and meet the speaker and trade tall tales with fellow audubon supporters.